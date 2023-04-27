Breaking News
Mumbai: Less than 2 per cent buildings have submitted fire report to BMC
Mumbai: Bird drops trouble on Metro line
Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah prison
Mumbai: Trio held for conning demat account holders
Mumbai: To pay for petrol, thieves break into, rob actor’s shop
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Maharashtra: Two held with elephant tusks worth Rs 1.5 cr in Thane

With this, the police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in the smuggling of animal body parts

Jamie Foxx revived after suffering from a stroke on the sets of Back in Action

Jamie Foxx revived after suffering from a stroke on the sets of Back in Action

27 April,2023 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Throwback Thursday: When Vinod Khanna’s wife, Kavita Khanna, said that he is ...

Throwback Thursday: When Vinod Khanna’s wife, Kavita Khanna, said that he is ...

In an interview with Simi Garewal, Kavita Khanna, the wife of the late actor Vinod Khanna, opened up about her life with her husband and revealed that it was a very demanding experience. She described the experience as 'very taxing' and possibly challenging, hinting that their marriage may not have been the smoothest

27 April,2023 08:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakash Khuman
Mumbai
People must be taken into confidence: Uddhav Thackeray on Barsu refinery plan

People must be taken into confidence: Uddhav Thackeray on Barsu refinery plan

Thackeray, whose Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after a rebellion in June last year by his cabinet colleague Eknath Shinde, who went on to become CM, also warned he would extract revenge for his ouster

27 April,2023 02:34 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
What is driving millennials to reshape the Indian real estate sector?

What is driving millennials to reshape the Indian real estate sector?

India has also emerged as the most sought-after destination which has been propelled by the IT boom, contributing to a larger demand for residential homes

26 April,2023 02:28 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Battle for No. 1 intensifies as Royals eye win against Super Kings on home turf

Battle for No. 1 intensifies as Royals eye win against Super Kings on home turf

CSK look to defend top-of-the-table position against third-placed RR, who can displace them with a win armed with their better NRR in Jaipur tonight

27 April,2023 09:05 AM IST | Jaipur | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK