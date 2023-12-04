Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Pune police arrest CMO of Yerawada jail in drug racketeer escape case
The Pune Police in Maharashtra arrested the CMO of Yerawada Central Jail in connection with the case of drug racketeer Lalit Patil's escape from a govt hospital

Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal share personal secrets

04 December,2023 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Animal: Anurag Kashyap comes out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

After the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, social media is witnessing a verbal war between people. Many individuals have been calling the film problematic and labelling it as misogynistic

04 December,2023 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai: Forest dept takes action, locals cry foul

Officials say political influence being used to pressure them to stop action against trespassers, encroachers at Aarey Milk Colony

04 December,2023 05:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Winter skincare routine: Essential tips to ensure healthy skin

Most of us follow the same skincare routine throughout the year. However, cold weather can dry the skin and some skin products like retinol can lead to increased skin dryness

04 December,2023 04:48 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Shooter loses thumb after pistol's gas cylinder explosion at Karni Singh Range

Pushpender belongs to the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh and, while he has not competed in internationally, he is a senior member of the IAF team

04 December,2023 05:03 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

