Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
A mad scramble for life jackets; but a day later, few want one
Elephanta boat tragedy

The authorities on Thursday made it mandatory for all passengers and crew members to wear life jackets onboard boats leaving from the Gateway of India

Eijaz Khan clarifies religion was never a problem between him and Pavitra Punia

20 December,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan perform together at school play

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son AbRam were part of the same play on their school annual day

20 December,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Deadly crash and fire on Jaipur-Ajmer road claims 5 lives and burns 40 vehicles

A major accident and fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer road in Bhankrota resulted in four deaths and nearly 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, being burnt. The fire started after multiple vehicle collisions near a petrol pump, and authorities are working to extinguish the flames.

20 December,2024 09:22 AM IST | Jaipur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Diljit Dosanjh uses 'Samudra Manthan' reference to send a message at Mumbai show

The Punjabi singer-actor drew inspiration from the Samudra Manthan, urging fans to channel positivity and let go of negativity

20 December,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Kohli plans on 'leaving India', to relocate to London with wife and kids: Coach

Kohli has been spending considerable time in London, especially since Anushka's pregnancy with their second child, Akaay

20 December,2024 09:35 AM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

