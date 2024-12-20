-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The authorities on Thursday made it mandatory for all passengers and crew members to wear life jackets onboard boats leaving from the Gateway of India
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son AbRam were part of the same play on their school annual day20 December,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A major accident and fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer road in Bhankrota resulted in four deaths and nearly 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, being burnt. The fire started after multiple vehicle collisions near a petrol pump, and authorities are working to extinguish the flames.20 December,2024 09:22 AM IST | Jaipur | mid-day online correspondent
The Punjabi singer-actor drew inspiration from the Samudra Manthan, urging fans to channel positivity and let go of negativity20 December,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Kohli has been spending considerable time in London, especially since Anushka's pregnancy with their second child, Akaay20 December,2024 09:35 AM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT