A fire erupted in some shops located in a slum area in Govandi suburb of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the incident as per the preliminary information and efforts are underway to douse flames
Sushmita Sen, who essays the role of Aarya Sareen in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Aarya 3', reflects on this unique bond and shares her favourite moment from this onscreen family02 January,2024 06:16 PM IST | Mumbai
Fraudsters first offered south Mumbai businesswoman a job liking videos and then lured her into investing several lakhs, police estimate total worth of scam to be Rs 3 crore02 January,2024 03:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
India will continue to lead the way in terms of diabetes because of the high carbohydrate intake in the diet of Indians02 January,2024 07:49 AM IST | London | IANS
Opting to bat first, Australia were off to a rollicking start with the duo of Healy and Litchfield scoring at a fast clip while adding 189 runs for the first wicket. This is Australia's highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 332/7 in 201802 January,2024 05:46 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
