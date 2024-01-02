Breaking News
Truckers in Navi Mumbai, Palghar clash with cops during protest against new 10-year term for hit-and-run cases
Israel's Supreme Court overturns key component of Netanyahu's polarising judicial overhaul
Six killed in 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan
Mumbai cyber cell sleuths arrest Nagpur duo for scamming woman with fake job
Maharashtra: 731 COVID cases in state but cause of surge elusive
BMC hospital patients could soon get tetrapack milk
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties

A fire erupted in some shops located in a slum area in Govandi suburb of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the incident as per the preliminary information and efforts are underway to douse flames

Ranbir-Deepika to Alia-Varun, on-screen couples we want to see in 2024!

02 January,2024 04:36 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Exclusive | Aarya star Sushmita Sen on her on-screen family: ‘Viren is like...'

Sushmita Sen, who essays the role of Aarya Sareen in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Aarya 3', reflects on this unique bond and shares her favourite moment from this onscreen family

02 January,2024 06:16 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai cyber cell sleuths arrest Nagpur duo for scamming woman with fake job

Fraudsters first offered south Mumbai businesswoman a job liking videos and then lured her into investing several lakhs, police estimate total worth of scam to be Rs 3 crore

02 January,2024 03:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Deadly bacteria, surge in non-communicable diseases key challenges for India

India will continue to lead the way in terms of diabetes because of the high carbohydrate intake in the diet of Indians

02 January,2024 07:49 AM IST | London | IANS
IND W vs AUS W 3rd ODI: Australia women post record 338/7 against India

Opting to bat first, Australia were off to a rollicking start with the duo of Healy and Litchfield scoring at a fast clip while adding 189 runs for the first wicket. This is Australia's highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 332/7 in 2018

02 January,2024 05:46 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

