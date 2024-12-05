-
The dumper driver died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital
The district collector of Bengaluru halted Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule's midnight screenings. Reportedly, the decision was taken after the Kannada Film Producers Association filed a petition against it05 December,2024 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a tragic incident on December 2, two teenagers were killed after being struck by the Mandovi Express train while crossing the tracks between Diva and Nilaje stations in Thane. The Government Railway Police is investigating the cause of the deaths05 December,2024 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai
This is due to two key antioxidants — ergothioneine and glutathione. These substances play a significant role in neutralising damaging 'free radicals', which are implicated in a variety of severe diseases, according to researchers05 December,2024 12:52 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Vinod Kambli's entry into international cricket was nothing short of spectacular. He quickly made a name for himself with back-to-back double centuries in Test cricket, a feat that suggested a future brimming with promise. (Pic: AFP/Screengrab/X)05 December,2024 02:59 PM IST | E A
