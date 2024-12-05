Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Watch video: Road caves in at Mira Bhayandar, causes dumper to overturn

The dumper driver died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital

Pushpa 2 LEAKED online: Allu Arjun starrer available on illegal sites for free

Pushpa 2 LEAKED online: Allu Arjun starrer available on illegal sites for free

05 December,2024 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
No midnight shows for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 in Bengaluru

No midnight shows for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 in Bengaluru

The district collector of Bengaluru halted Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule's midnight screenings. Reportedly, the decision was taken after the Kannada Film Producers Association filed a petition against it

05 December,2024 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane: Two teenagers killed after being run over by train

Thane: Two teenagers killed after being run over by train

In a tragic incident on December 2, two teenagers were killed after being struck by the Mandovi Express train while crossing the tracks between Diva and Nilaje stations in Thane. The Government Railway Police is investigating the cause of the deaths

05 December,2024 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Want to beat heart disease, cancer? New research claims eating 5 mushrooms helps

Want to beat heart disease, cancer? New research claims eating 5 mushrooms helps

This is due to two key antioxidants — ergothioneine and glutathione. These substances play a significant role in neutralising damaging 'free radicals', which are implicated in a variety of severe diseases, according to researchers

05 December,2024 12:52 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | Alcohol, discipline issues, and Vinod Kambli’s untimely decline

IN PHOTOS | Alcohol, discipline issues, and Vinod Kambli’s untimely decline

Vinod Kambli's entry into international cricket was nothing short of spectacular. He quickly made a name for himself with back-to-back double centuries in Test cricket, a feat that suggested a future brimming with promise. (Pic: AFP/Screengrab/X)

05 December,2024 02:59 PM IST | E A

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK