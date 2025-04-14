Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
IPL 2025

In Focus

Foreigner arrested with suspected cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore at Mumbai airport

Customs officials at Mumbai's CSMI Airport arrested a foreign passenger who had internally concealed 785 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at Rs 7.85 crore. The passenger was intercepted based on profiling and placed under arrest following medical examination.

Childhood crush to forever love: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s dreamy love story

14 April,2025 02:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
At 41, Gauahar Khan says she is 'equally nervous' for her second pregnancy

Gauahar Khan revealed that she still feels like it’s her first time and is excited. She also opened up about not letting her pregnancy get in the way of work and asserted that she’s always been a working mom

14 April,2025 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Western Railway completes Bandra bridge work

The upgradation work on this historic bridge, located between Mahim and Bandra stations, is now fully complete; The project to upgrade bridge No. 20 between Mahim and Bandra stations is complete

14 April,2025 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Want to curb high blood pressure? Study says eating more bananas and broccoli

Researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada, found that increasing the ratio of dietary potassium to sodium intake may be more effective for curbing blood pressure levels than simply reducing sodium intake.

14 April,2025 02:09 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
IPL 2025: Not Karun, Karn Sharma feels this wicket was crucial in MI's win

Following his bowling heroics, the leg-spinner expressed his gratitude that he is playing for MI again. He stated that the coaches and skipper Hardik Pandya were just discussing how to take wickets. The "Paltan" defeated DC by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

14 April,2025 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


