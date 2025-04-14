-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
Customs officials at Mumbai's CSMI Airport arrested a foreign passenger who had internally concealed 785 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at Rs 7.85 crore. The passenger was intercepted based on profiling and placed under arrest following medical examination.
Gauahar Khan revealed that she still feels like it’s her first time and is excited. She also opened up about not letting her pregnancy get in the way of work and asserted that she’s always been a working mom14 April,2025 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The upgradation work on this historic bridge, located between Mahim and Bandra stations, is now fully complete; The project to upgrade bridge No. 20 between Mahim and Bandra stations is complete14 April,2025 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada, found that increasing the ratio of dietary potassium to sodium intake may be more effective for curbing blood pressure levels than simply reducing sodium intake.14 April,2025 02:09 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Following his bowling heroics, the leg-spinner expressed his gratitude that he is playing for MI again. He stated that the coaches and skipper Hardik Pandya were just discussing how to take wickets. The "Paltan" defeated DC by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium14 April,2025 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT