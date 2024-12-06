-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Attacker posed as electrician, robbed gold bangles and fled after holding her captive for the night
As a God-like sandalwood smuggler, perhaps modelled on Veerappan, Pushpa plays his cards well, inevitably outsmarting his OG nemesis, i.e. Shekhawat, while taking the pants off politicians06 December,2024 06:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Friday, December 6, with temperatures ranging from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day06 December,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The link between chocolate consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes remains controversial due to inconsistent results06 December,2024 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Rohit drops to the middle order, as visitors look to break Australia’s 100 per cent pink ball record at the Adelaide Oval06 December,2024 06:37 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT