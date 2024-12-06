Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
Mira Road horror: Senior citizen held hostage for eight hours by thief

Attacker posed as electrician, robbed gold bangles and fled after holding her captive for the night

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan at Red Sea Film Festival opening

06 December,2024 08:38 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2: The Rule Movie Review - Allu Arjun's film is flat, burnt out, battered

As a God-like sandalwood smuggler, perhaps modelled on Veerappan, Pushpa plays his cards well, inevitably outsmarting his OG nemesis, i.e. Shekhawat, while taking the pants off politicians

06 December,2024 06:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: Temperature rises, AQI at 141; check air quality here

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Friday, December 6, with temperatures ranging from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day

06 December,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Can eating chocolate reduce diabetes risk? Study answers

The link between chocolate consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes remains controversial due to inconsistent results

06 December,2024 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India seek to end Australia’s day-night win streak

Rohit drops to the middle order, as visitors look to break Australia’s 100 per cent pink ball record at the Adelaide Oval

06 December,2024 06:37 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik

