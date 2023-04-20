Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
Sunstroke deaths: Maharashtra govt sets one-member probe committee

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appointed a one-member committee to probe the deaths of 14 persons in the Maharashtra Bhushan award event held in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16

BTS' RM reacts to ASTRO star Moon Bin's death with a blank story on Instagram

20 April,2023 04:07 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
IN PICS: Deepika Padukone, SRK and others for last journey of Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20, 2023. She was a playback singer and wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra. She was lovingly called as Pam auntie by members of the film industry. While she was cremated at 11 am on April 20, members of the film industry arrived at the Chopra residence to offer condolences (All Photos/Yogen Shah and Anurag Ahire)

20 April,2023 01:33 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
Mumbai: Judgment in Jiah Khan suicide case expected on April 28

Special CBI Judge AS Sayyad on Thursday heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case

20 April,2023 07:17 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Sheer Khurma to Biryani: Your guide to hosting the perfect brunch spread for Eid

As the holy month of Ramadan draws closer to its end, it’s time to wish Eid Mubarak to your folks. Celebrate Eid by hosting a brunch full of Mughlai delicacies along with classic appetizers and pudding

20 April,2023 03:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Kohli as captain, Du Plessis as 'Impact Player' - here's how Internet reacted

The Royal Challengers Bangalore loyalists were taken aback after Virat Kohli stepped in to lead his side after 555 days when the side squared up against resurgent Punajb Kings in what made up for an exciting first match of the day

20 April,2023 07:07 PM IST | Mohali | mid-day online correspondent

