All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
BMC attaches 18 properties worth Rs 178.64 crore in Chandivali

The civic body launched strict action against the reality firm for failing to pay property taxes on its 18 properties in Chandivali, an official statement said

Captain America: Brave New World movie review featuring Anthony Mackie

14 February,2025 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Entertainment News
Laila X reactions: Vishwak Sen's film termed 'disaster' by audience

Directed by Ram Narayan, Laila is an action comedy film. The film sees Vishwak Sen essay two roles-Sonu, an aspiring model and Laila, a femme fatale

14 February,2025 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
'My husband is suffering from paralysis, what will I do if there’s an emergency'
New India Co-op Bank crisis

Customers of New India Co-operative Bank are in a state of shock and panic after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) closed its operations in an overnight order on Thursday

14 February,2025 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor | Divya Nair
Lifestyle News
V-Day: What does love mean for unmarried single Mumbaikars in their 30s and 40s?

As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day today, mid-day spoke to Mumbaikars -- not couples who are busy in love but those who are unmarried and single in their 30s and 40s. It is simply because they have the unnecessary added pressure of people asking them when they are getting married

14 February,2025 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Champions Trophy 2025: Players to get ruled out from the event

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, here is the list of players who have been ruled out following specific reasons (Pic: File Pic/X)

14 February,2025 03:32 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

