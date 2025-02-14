-
The civic body launched strict action against the reality firm for failing to pay property taxes on its 18 properties in Chandivali, an official statement said
Directed by Ram Narayan, Laila is an action comedy film. The film sees Vishwak Sen essay two roles-Sonu, an aspiring model and Laila, a femme fatale14 February,2025 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Customers of New India Co-operative Bank are in a state of shock and panic after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) closed its operations in an overnight order on Thursday14 February,2025 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor | Divya Nair
As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day today, mid-day spoke to Mumbaikars -- not couples who are busy in love but those who are unmarried and single in their 30s and 40s. It is simply because they have the unnecessary added pressure of people asking them when they are getting married14 February,2025 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, here is the list of players who have been ruled out following specific reasons (Pic: File Pic/X)14 February,2025 03:32 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
