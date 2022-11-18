- Mumbai
As the couple was unable to go to the bank on their own, they gave the cheque and bank passbook to Achrekar
The Hindi copy feels tighter than the Mallu Drishyam 2, in parts as well — just wish hadn’t seen it though18 November,2022 09:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Raut said, 'We believe in Veer Savarkar and we want to ask the fake Hinduvadi that we are demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar for 10 years. Even though BJP is in power, why are they not fulfilling our demands'18 November,2022 06:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In time for wedding season, here are four effortless hairstyles that will suit different hair types and elevate your look18 November,2022 09:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
A FIFA statement said alcohol would be focused on fan zones, 'removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters'18 November,2022 05:47 PM IST | Doha | AFP