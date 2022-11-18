×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Caretaker arrested for cheating elderly couple in Goregaon

As the couple was unable to go to the bank on their own, they gave the cheque and bank passbook to Achrekar

IN Photos: Kargil War hero, Tushar Gandhi join Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra In Photos

IN Photos: Kargil War hero, Tushar Gandhi join Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Woman's body found inside trolley bag on Uttar Pradeah's Yamuna Expressway

Woman's body found inside trolley bag on Uttar Pradeah's Yamuna Expressway
Entertainment News
‘Drishyam 2’ movie review: Such remakes be copies, no?

‘Drishyam 2’ movie review: Such remakes be copies, no?

The Hindi copy feels tighter than the Mallu Drishyam 2, in parts as well — just wish hadn’t seen it though

18 November,2022 09:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Mumbai
Giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA: Sanjay Raut
Veer Savarkar row

Giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA: Sanjay Raut

Raut said, 'We believe in Veer Savarkar and we want to ask the fake Hinduvadi that we are demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar for 10 years. Even though BJP is in power, why are they not fulfilling our demands'

18 November,2022 06:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
An expert’s guide to trending hairstyles for this wedding season

An expert’s guide to trending hairstyles for this wedding season

Premium

In time for wedding season, here are four effortless hairstyles that will suit different hair types and elevate your look

18 November,2022 09:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Beer sales banned around Qatar World Cup stadiums: FIFA

Beer sales banned around Qatar World Cup stadiums: FIFA

A FIFA statement said alcohol would be focused on fan zones, 'removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters'

18 November,2022 05:47 PM IST | Doha | AFP



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK