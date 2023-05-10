Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
Mumbai: Lost bag with gold, cash returned to newlyweds

The bride had stopped the auto-rickshaw on her way home to buy a cake and kept the bag in the space behind the seat

Watch exclusive video! Soundous Moufakir: I've always been scared of love

10 May,2023 01:10 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Exclusive! Bhagyashree opens up on Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

The actress left fans surprised with her appearance in the film

10 May,2023 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Maha: Free legal help provided to 120 undertrials for bail in Thane district

Under the scheme the panel members visit jails and draw up a list of undertrials who need assistance

10 May,2023 01:02 PM IST | Thane | PTI
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Witness the last courtship dance of Flamingos in Navi Mumbai

Flamingos arrive at the shorelines of Mumbai in November and become the city’s residents till May. The courtship display marks the culmination of their migration phase in the city. Once the monsoon season begins, these pink pilgrims fly back to their breeding grounds in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat to return again with more chicks. Mid-day.com spoke to a city-based photographer Vidyasagar Hariharan who camouflages in nature to study their courtship dance

10 May,2023 01:29 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Resilient Chennai host strong-willed Delhi with Playoff berth in sight

Up-and-down Delhi Capitals will be greatly challenged by four-time champs Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, the home territory of MS Dhoni & Co

10 May,2023 07:57 AM IST | Chennai | Agencies

