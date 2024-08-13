Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
Night shift even at city hospitals is terrifying, say Mumbai doctors

As outrage spreads over the rape-murder of Kolkata doctor, doctors in hospitals across Mumbai seek better safety measures in their workplaces

TMKOC actor Gurucharan discusses Asit Modi and Jennifer Mistry’s controversy

13 August,2024 08:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Adah Sharma clarifies she didn’t buy Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat

Adah Sharma was asked if she had bought Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat, to which she jokingly replied, 'The Rs. 378 crores earned by The Kerala Story are not mine!

13 August,2024 09:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Horoscope today, August 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

13 August,2024 02:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirley Bose
Mumbai Guide News
Get your smoothie superpower

Jennifer Garner’s secret ‘Elektra smoothie’ prompted us to ponder on the best way to fill up on energy when you are in a rush. Fitness experts share their go-to smoothie solutions for the Mumbai hustle

13 August,2024 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
Winning flair and square!

Featuring inter-school football giants Don Bosco, Matunga, in the first of our Nursery of Champions series; outfit primed for MSSA U-16 Division I glory this year

13 August,2024 08:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundarii Iyer

