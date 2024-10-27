Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
Mumbai: Stampede at Bandra Terminus injures 9, 2 critical

The incident, reported by the station’s security guard at 5:56 am, occurred on Platform no one due to a surge in the crowd as passengers tried to secure their places

From Selena Gomez to Sophie Turner: Celeb Halloween 2024 costumes

27 October,2024 01:04 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Celebrity Life News
Suniel Shetty and son Ahan buy Rs 8.01 crore property in Mumbai’s Khar area

The new place is in the Khar area, and the deal was completed in October 2024. They paid a stamp duty of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000

27 October,2024 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
9 injured in stampede at Bandra Terminus as passengers rush to board train

A stampede occurred at Bandra Terminus early Sunday morning as passengers rushed to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. The incident, which took place on Platform 1 around 2:55 am, resulted from a surge in the crowd trying to secure their places on the train. Pics/ Anurag Ahire, Screengrabs

27 October,2024 12:13 PM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Diljit Dosanjh attracts massive crowd in Delhi; here are some glimpses

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour kickstarted in India with a concert in Delhi on Saturday. A massive crowd gathered to watch the singer perform live. Dosanjh took to Instagram to share pictures from the packed stadium. Here are some glimpses. (Pics: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

27 October,2024 12:07 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Loss vs New Zealand affects India's chances to make it to the WTC finals

But, now, to qualify for their third consecutive WTC Final without relying on external results, India must win four of their remaining six matches

27 October,2024 07:42 AM IST | Dubai | PTI

Trending News:


