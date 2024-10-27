-
The incident, reported by the station’s security guard at 5:56 am, occurred on Platform no one due to a surge in the crowd as passengers tried to secure their places
The new place is in the Khar area, and the deal was completed in October 2024. They paid a stamp duty of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,00027 October,2024 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A stampede occurred at Bandra Terminus early Sunday morning as passengers rushed to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. The incident, which took place on Platform 1 around 2:55 am, resulted from a surge in the crowd trying to secure their places on the train. Pics/ Anurag Ahire, Screengrabs27 October,2024 12:13 PM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour kickstarted in India with a concert in Delhi on Saturday. A massive crowd gathered to watch the singer perform live. Dosanjh took to Instagram to share pictures from the packed stadium. Here are some glimpses. (Pics: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)27 October,2024 12:07 PM IST | Raaina Jain
But, now, to qualify for their third consecutive WTC Final without relying on external results, India must win four of their remaining six matches27 October,2024 07:42 AM IST | Dubai | PTI
