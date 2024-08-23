-
Public invited to comment on 120-acre redevelopment; civic activist warns of impact on horse racing
Couturier Anamika Khanna just unveiled an eye-catching collection in collaboration with global brand H&M in the city on Thursday evening. Many celebrities attended the lauch event wearing the creations from Khanna's new collection. Take look at who wore what at the party (All Pics/ Yogen Shah)23 August,2024 10:10 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Though the bus has the number plate registered in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have no confirmation yet on whether there were any passengers onboard from India. The Indian authorities are trying to establish contact with their counterparts in Nepal over the issue23 August,2024 01:16 PM IST | Kathmandu | mid-day online correspondent
The influence of Millennials and Gen Z is steering luxury real estate market away from traditional notions of wealth and excess, towards a future that prioritizes sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences23 August,2024 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
India pro boxer Neeraj Goyat, who is part of the multi-million dollar Iron Tyson v Jake Paul fight night on November 15, believes former world heavyweight champ will have his hands full against highly trained digital influencer23 August,2024 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro
