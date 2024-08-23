Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan

Public invited to comment on 120-acre redevelopment; civic activist warns of impact on horse racing

Did TMKOC actor Sharad Sankla aka Abdul leave the show?

23 August,2024 11:19 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
In Pics: Celebs at Anamika Khanna X HM launch party

Couturier Anamika Khanna just unveiled an eye-catching collection in collaboration with global brand H&M in the city on Thursday evening. Many celebrities attended the lauch event wearing the creations from Khanna's new collection. Take look at who wore what at the party (All Pics/ Yogen Shah)

23 August,2024 10:10 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
11 killed as Indian bus plunges into river in Nepal

Though the bus has the number plate registered in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have no confirmation yet on whether there were any passengers onboard from India. The Indian authorities are trying to establish contact with their counterparts in Nepal over the issue

23 August,2024 01:16 PM IST | Kathmandu | mid-day online correspondent
News
Generational shifts: How Millennials and Gen Z are shaping luxury real estate

Mid-Day Premium Generational shifts: How Millennials and Gen Z are shaping luxury real estate

The influence of Millennials and Gen Z is steering luxury real estate market away from traditional notions of wealth and excess, towards a future that prioritizes sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences

23 August,2024 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
‘Tyson might win, but it won’t be easy’

India pro boxer Neeraj Goyat, who is part of the multi-million dollar Iron Tyson v Jake Paul fight night on November 15, believes former world heavyweight champ will have his hands full against highly trained digital influencer

23 August,2024 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

Trending News:


