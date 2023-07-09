- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
On July 5, around 10 students of Class 5 of the school in Ulhasnagar did not get declaration forms about fees and a membership document for the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) signed by their parents
Arshad Warsi talks about taking on more versatile roles and being a narrow escape from a potentially 'negative' work environment09 July,2023 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The revenue at the well-known Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district has virtually doubled to Rs 54 crore in 2022–23 from Rs 29 crore the previous year, the temple management has said.09 July,2023 11:30 AM IST | Osmanabad | mid-day online correspondent
Hot chocolate is a favourite beverage of many during monsoon. While many cafes in Mumbai serve a variety of this beverage, Dadar has recently seen a growing number of cafes that have become popular in the city. To double your joy this Mumbai monsoon, we bring to you some of the best hot chocolate you can sip on when in Dadar08 July,2023 11:30 AM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
The Indian women's cricket team is playing against the Bangladesh women's cricket team in the first T20 International match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. India has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani make their debut.09 July,2023 03:33 PM IST | Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT