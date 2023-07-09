Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Thane: Case against 2 teachers of private school for hitting students with ruler

On July 5, around 10 students of Class 5 of the school in Ulhasnagar did not get declaration forms about fees and a membership document for the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) signed by their parents

In Pics: Sangeet Bijlani celebrates 63rd birthday with media, salon staff

In Pics: Sangeet Bijlani celebrates 63rd birthday with media, salon staff

09 July,2023 03:17 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Arshad Warsi says he was replaced from a recent project without his knowledge

Arshad Warsi says he was replaced from a recent project without his knowledge

Arshad Warsi talks about taking on more versatile roles and being a narrow escape from a potentially 'negative' work environment

09 July,2023 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maha: Revenue of Tulja Bhavani temple doubles to Rs 54 crore in 2022-23

Maha: Revenue of Tulja Bhavani temple doubles to Rs 54 crore in 2022-23

The revenue at the well-known Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district has virtually doubled to Rs 54 crore in 2022–23 from Rs 29 crore the previous year, the temple management has said.

09 July,2023 11:30 AM IST | Osmanabad | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Creamy, scrumptious hot chocolates to try at these cafes in Dadar

IN PHOTOS: Creamy, scrumptious hot chocolates to try at these cafes in Dadar

Hot chocolate is a favourite beverage of many during monsoon. While many cafes in Mumbai serve a variety of this beverage, Dadar has recently seen a growing number of cafes that have become popular in the city. To double your joy this Mumbai monsoon, we bring to you some of the best hot chocolate you can sip on when in Dadar

08 July,2023 11:30 AM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Ind-W vs Ban-W 1st T20I Live Updates: IND 30/2 Mandhana scores consecutive fours

Ind-W vs Ban-W 1st T20I Live Updates: IND 30/2 Mandhana scores consecutive fours

The Indian women's cricket team is playing against the Bangladesh women's cricket team in the first T20 International match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. India has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani make their debut.

09 July,2023 03:33 PM IST | Mumbai

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK