Fringe is BJP's core, alleges Rahul amid controversy over remarks on Prophet
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Threat letter to Salman: Mumbai Police unit arrives in Delhi to question Lawrence Bishnoi
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse

Thane: Two HSC students make history in Maharashtra’s tribal hamlet

Poor connectivity to the higher secondary school and junior colleges is the main reason why most students from Pisepada hamlet drop out of school after Class 7

Fringe is BJP's core, alleges Rahul amid controversy over remarks on Prophet

Dimple Kapadia's photos from her younger days that you may have not seen before

Entertainment News
Farhan Akhtar pens note to 'Ms. Marvel' makers, expresses gratitude

On June 7, the 48-year-old star took his Twitter account, and tweeted the poster of the series along with an appreciation note, 'In gratitude (red heart emoji) #MsMarvel out tomorrow' he captioned the tweet

08 June,2022 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Only major accused in Hyderabad gangrape case sent to police custody

Though police sought custody of the accused, Saduddin Malik, 18, for seven days, the Nampally Criminal Court only granted three days custody

08 June,2022 04:09 PM IST | Hyderabad | IANS
Lifestyle News
Pride Month: The need to move away from tokenism towards authenticity

During Pride Month, queer narratives tend to be commercialised by some brands who never engage with the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the rest of the year. We ask queer creators how they are leveraged, how brands indulge in tokenism, and the way to authentic inclusiveness

08 June,2022 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Mithali Raj retires from international cricket after a two-decade long career

Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals

08 June,2022 03:06 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

