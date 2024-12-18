Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
Death toll rises to 13 in Elephanta ferry crash; 101 passengers rescued: CM

He informed that the tragedy occurred when a speedboat operated by the Indian Navy rammed into the ferry

Ent Top Stories: Pushpa 2 stampede victim declared brain dead

18 December,2024 08:19 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
All about Hindi film Santosh shortlisted for Oscars 2025: From plot to star cast

Laapataa Ladies is out of the Oscars race, while UK’s submission Santosh made the shortlist. Here's what the film is about and Shahana Goswami's reaction

18 December,2024 09:35 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Thane spa owner booked for raping employee under pretext of marriage

The accused, who operated the Thane spa in Airoli area, committed on multiple occasions over the last nine months

18 December,2024 01:27 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert: Check date, time, venue and other details

His Mumbai concert will be the penultimate show of the tour, before he performs the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29

18 December,2024 09:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Ravichandran Ashwin posts a video of his cricket journey

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history. With 537 wickets in 106 matches, he is only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble who has 619 scalps

18 December,2024 04:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


