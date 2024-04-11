Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
Mumbai: Hardik Pandya's stepbrother held for cheating cricketer of over Rs 4 cr

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police arrested 37-year-old Vaibhav Pandya on Monday on the charges of criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, forgery and other relevant sections

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Swara Bhasker,Gauahar Khan and others celebrate Eid

11 April,2024 01:01 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Chamkila: Real story of Punjab’s legendary singer who was assassinated

Chamkila was the original rockstar of the masses, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.  

11 April,2024 12:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
In Photos: People across India celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers

Muslims are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and devotion, with large prayer gatherings organised in mosques and open grounds across the country (Pics/AFP)

11 April,2024 12:23 PM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
Mass gatherings at mosques in India for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz mark festivities

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of 'Shawwal', the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time

11 April,2024 11:10 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, RCB vs MI: Clash of the best vs best!

After a nail-biting finish from Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024 heads towards its next fixture which will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Here is all you need to know about today's clash (Pic: File Pic)

11 April,2024 12:30 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

