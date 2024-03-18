Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
50 electric meters destroyed after fire in Thane residential building

Fifty electric meters were destroyed in the blaze, they said, adding that no person was injured

Javed Akhtar blames alcoholism for divorce with Honey Irani

18 March,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vijay Varma offers to hold Tamannaah Bhatia's purse in viral video

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attended 'Ul Jalool Ishq' wrap-up party at Manish Malhotra's residence.

18 March,2024 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Drone to be used to spot encroachments along SGNP periphery

Survey will help authorities understand health of forests, tree-felling, forest fires, poaching, status of water bodies

18 March,2024 07:03 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium What is biohacking? Experts shed light on the new trend among Gen-Z, Millennials

Many Mumbaikars including Millennials and Gen-Z are consciously looking at their smartwatches and taking a mindful approach with their health. This includes watching the kind of food they are eating and a DIY route to optimise their health. Mumbai experts unravel ‘biohacking’, a new wellness trend

18 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium Sheroes who dared to dream!

It was the ease with which the runs flowed and the calm manner in which they were accumulated by RCB women that caught most attention

18 March,2024 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

