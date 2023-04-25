Breaking News
Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire after taking off from Nepal
Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264
Operation Kaveri: Ships, aircraft set to bring 500 Indians back home from Sudan
Sunstroke deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Governor, seek high-level probe
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Pune man arrested for killing toddler by dipping him in hot water

ccording to Vaibhav Shingare, senior inspector, "On April 6, the man, identified as Vikram Kolekar, allegedly dipped the toddler in hot boiling water. The accused had an affair with the toddler's 20-year-old mother, Kiran."

B-Town ka bhai, not box office ki jaan?

25 April,2023 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Hiren Kotwani
Entertainment News
Have you heard? Another song, another controversy

Badshah, in his latest track 'Sanak' mentioned Lord Shiva's name which drew criticism from some people. In response, he took to social media to issue an apology for his action

25 April,2023 07:22 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
News
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered

The threat was received via message on 'Dial 112' (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services), in which the person stated, "I will kill CM Yogi soon"

25 April,2023 09:20 AM IST | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | ANI
Lifestyle News
3 out of 4 women suffer from candida, experts share causes, signs and treatment

Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by the yeast candida found in the human body. Medical experts shed light on the factors, and symptoms and share measures to combat yeast infection among women

25 April,2023 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Desperate for redemption, will Hardik's Mumbai conquer Gujarat's threat?

Desperate for redemption, will Hardik's Mumbai conquer Gujarat's threat?

While Gujarat Titans have a headache of whom to drop, Mumbai Indians are struggling to put together a formidable attack after their home loss to Punjab Kings

25 April,2023 08:06 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Sunil K Vaidya

