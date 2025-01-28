Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
Podcast Banner

In Focus

Baba Siddique murder: Son names builders, politicians in statement to police

On one occasion, a developer had used abusive language against his father, Zeeshan Siddique told police; the former MLA also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects

Blake Lively would 'burp and fart' on Gossip Girl set, former extra reveals

Blake Lively would 'burp and fart' on Gossip Girl set, former extra reveals

28 January,2025 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Did Chhaava actor Rashmika Mandanna call Vijay Deverakonda her partner?

Did Chhaava actor Rashmika Mandanna call Vijay Deverakonda her partner?

Pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna, who has a massive lineup of films such as Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thama, recently confirmed being in a relationship

28 January,2025 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Electric freight loco at CSTM to be part of CR’s 100-year celebration

Mumbai: Electric freight loco at CSTM to be part of CR’s 100-year celebration

Named after former Bombay Governor Sir Leslie Wilson, it is one of the 41 electric locomotives manufactured between 1928-29

28 January,2025 08:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? Know when to seek treatment; how to prevent it

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? Know when to seek treatment; how to prevent it

The Maharashtra health department on Sunday also reported what is suspected to be the first death linked to the GBS outbreak concentrated in Pune

28 January,2025 10:06 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Mumbai set to miss troika of Rohit, Jaiswal and Iyer for next Ranji Trophy clash

Mumbai set to miss troika of Rohit, Jaiswal and Iyer for next Ranji Trophy clash

The defeat has severely dented the hopes of Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai will now need to beat Meghalaya by a big margin and hope for favourable results in other matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive

28 January,2025 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK