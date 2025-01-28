-
On one occasion, a developer had used abusive language against his father, Zeeshan Siddique told police; the former MLA also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects
Pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna, who has a massive lineup of films such as Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thama, recently confirmed being in a relationship28 January,2025 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Named after former Bombay Governor Sir Leslie Wilson, it is one of the 41 electric locomotives manufactured between 1928-2928 January,2025 08:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
The Maharashtra health department on Sunday also reported what is suspected to be the first death linked to the GBS outbreak concentrated in Pune28 January,2025 10:06 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
The defeat has severely dented the hopes of Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai will now need to beat Meghalaya by a big margin and hope for favourable results in other matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive28 January,2025 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
