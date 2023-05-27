- Latest News
The Mumbai Police on Saturday said that a Mumbai court on Friday convicted the 19-year-old man who was arrested by the Byculla Police for allegedly molesting a 38-year-old Peru national in March
'Citadel' season 2 renewed, Joe Russo directs all episodes & David Weil returns as showrunner. Show breakout success globally: India, Italy, Brazil, S.Africa, UK & USA27 May,2023 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
The deceased was identified as Shabbir Sheikh, 34. He was Shakha pramukh of Shiv Sena27 May,2023 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
When she faced challenges, she turned her pain into purpose. On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, here is the story of single mom Khushboo Goel - once a victim of domestic abuse and devoid of basic necessities, Goel is now spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene and empowering thousands of underprivileged children through it27 May,2023 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
Hardik Pandya and Co. did their homework well on Thursday following a humiliating 15-run defeat over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1, patterns observed in the 12-year history of the playoffs suggest the four-time champions led by MS Dhoni has history on its side27 May,2023 11:23 AM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
