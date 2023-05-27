Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
Peru woman molestation case: 19-year-old convicted by Mumbai court

The Mumbai Police on Saturday said that a Mumbai court on Friday convicted the 19-year-old man who was arrested by the Byculla Police for allegedly molesting a 38-year-old Peru national in March

Kaun banega Kishore?

27 May,2023 06:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Have you heard? PeeCee’s show gets second season nod

'Citadel' season 2 renewed, Joe Russo directs all episodes & David Weil returns as showrunner. Show breakout success globally: India, Italy, Brazil, S.Africa, UK & USA

27 May,2023 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Thane: Shiv Sena party worker stabbed to death in Ulhasnagar

The deceased was identified as Shabbir Sheikh, 34. He was Shakha pramukh of Shiv Sena

27 May,2023 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
How this single Mumbai mother is championing the cause of menstrual hygiene

When she faced challenges, she turned her pain into purpose. On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, here is the story of single mom Khushboo Goel - once a victim of domestic abuse and devoid of basic necessities, Goel is now spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene and empowering thousands of underprivileged children through it

27 May,2023 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final: Head-to-head record, preview, & other important stats

Hardik Pandya and Co. did their homework well on Thursday following a humiliating 15-run defeat over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1, patterns observed in the 12-year history of the playoffs suggest the four-time champions led by MS Dhoni has history on its side

27 May,2023 11:23 AM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

