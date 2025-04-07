Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025

In Focus

Three-year-old girl mowed down by BEST Wetlease bus in Borivali
BREAKING

The incident took place at around 12:40 pm when a three-year-old girl was struck by the front left tyre of the bus, resulting in fatal injuries, the officials said

Ent Top Stories: Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse

Ent Top Stories: Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse

07 April,2025 08:26 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Celebrity Life News
Kunal Kamra requests BookMyShow to give THIS information after getting delisted

Kunal Kamra requests BookMyShow to give THIS information after getting delisted

Now, after BookMyShow delisted him from the platform, Kunal Kamra has put out a long note requesting the data the platform got from his show's audience

07 April,2025 05:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Latur civic chief airlifted to Mumbai after harming self

Latur civic chief airlifted to Mumbai after harming self

A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Hospital in Latur district to the local airport to facilitate his urgent transfer to Mumbai, the officials said

07 April,2025 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Indulge in these summer menus in Mumbai this April

IN PHOTOS: Indulge in these summer menus in Mumbai this April

The summer season is here and while the temperature rises, a lot of Mumbai restaurants have put together delicious summer menus for people to indulge in during this time of the year

07 April,2025 05:21 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
MI vs RCB live: Skipper Hardik Pandya ignites MI comeback with twin strikes
LIVE

MI vs RCB live: Skipper Hardik Pandya ignites MI comeback with twin strikes

MI's only win so far came last week over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede, and they would need an encore

07 April,2025 09:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


