-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
The accused was arrested by the crime unit-II of Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Friday, an official said
Ahead of the release of 'Vedaa', John Abraham shared details about his difficult childhood and how it shaped his adult life. He also spoke about the struggles his parents faced10 August,2024 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Accused, a jealous lover, was captured after fleeing to Hyderabad10 August,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
As reports of Chikungunya cases doubling in Maharashtra this year come to the fore, Mumbai doctors say it is important to not take the disease lightly and get treated promptly to avoid severe long-lasting effects like joint pains10 August,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The first-named who has been in rousing form is expected to triumph at the finish line10 August,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT