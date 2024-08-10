Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
One held for killing Navi Mumbai man over financial dispute

The accused was arrested by the crime unit-II of Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Friday, an official said

10 August,2024 04:15 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Ahead of the release of 'Vedaa', John Abraham shared details about his difficult childhood and how it shaped his adult life. He also spoke about the struggles his parents faced

10 August,2024 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Accused, a jealous lover, was captured after fleeing to Hyderabad

10 August,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
As reports of Chikungunya cases doubling in Maharashtra this year come to the fore, Mumbai doctors say it is important to not take the disease lightly and get treated promptly to avoid severe long-lasting effects like joint pains

10 August,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
The first-named who has been in rousing form is expected to triumph at the finish line

10 August,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

