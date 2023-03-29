Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button
IPL-News

In Focus

Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
BREAKING

Bapat was critically ill and had been on life support, officials of a hospital where was admitted in the ICU had previously said

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up first schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up first schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

29 March,2023 08:28 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Exclusive! Shabina Khan: People trolling Salman Khan for 'Naiyo Lagda' are fools

Exclusive! Shabina Khan: People trolling Salman Khan for 'Naiyo Lagda' are fools

Shabina has choreographed 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

29 March,2023 10:34 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Parliament Budget session: Both Houses adjourned within minutes of commencement

Parliament Budget session: Both Houses adjourned within minutes of commencement

Like-minded Opposition Party leaders held a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge before the commencement of the Houses

29 March,2023 11:36 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
What is Tinnitus? All you need to know about the health condition

What is Tinnitus? All you need to know about the health condition

Dr Prateek Nayak, Consultant, and ENT Surgery, at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, talks to IANSlife about one of the most frequent chronic health conditions.

29 March,2023 11:25 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
'Big miss': Rohit Sharma weighs in on Bumrah's replacement in IPL 2023

'Big miss': Rohit Sharma weighs in on Bumrah's replacement in IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will aim to amend their fortunes in the latest edition of the IPL after a disappointing last season left fans feeling disconcerted. It had been a campaign to forget for Mumbai, who registered an unwanted record of eight-match defeat in a row last year

29 March,2023 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK