- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Bapat was critically ill and had been on life support, officials of a hospital where was admitted in the ICU had previously said
Shabina has choreographed 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'29 March,2023 10:34 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Like-minded Opposition Party leaders held a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge before the commencement of the Houses29 March,2023 11:36 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Dr Prateek Nayak, Consultant, and ENT Surgery, at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, talks to IANSlife about one of the most frequent chronic health conditions.29 March,2023 11:25 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will aim to amend their fortunes in the latest edition of the IPL after a disappointing last season left fans feeling disconcerted. It had been a campaign to forget for Mumbai, who registered an unwanted record of eight-match defeat in a row last year29 March,2023 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT