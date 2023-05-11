Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Investigation also exposes how unsuspecting Indians in sensitive postings are falling prey to Pakistan agents on social media, of all places

11 May,2023 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Deepika Padukone features on the cover of TIME Magazine

It was only last year that Deepika was awarded ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and for her work in mental health advocacy.  She was also the only Indian to be honoured twice by TIME

11 May,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

At 8.30 am, the cyclonic storm was about 510 km southwest of Port Blair, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

11 May,2023 09:28 AM IST | Kolkata | PTI
What is Vaginismus? Meghan Trainor opens up about discomfort during coitus

On her recent podcast Workin’ On It, American pop star Meghan Trainor confesses a health condition that makes intercourse painful. Medical experts decode Vaginismus, a health ailment that impacts more women than studies have revealed

11 May,2023 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
'MS Dhoni from 2040' spotted in stands during CSK vs PBKS, fans in utter shock

The talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his hitting prowess, hammering two big sixes to boost Chennai Super Kings' score to 167 for 8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday

10 May,2023 10:09 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

