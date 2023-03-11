Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
In Focus

Mumbai: Man, minor girl commit suicide after families opposed their marriage

According to the police, both were neighbours and lived in Kandivali East Janupada area. The 21-year-old man, identified as Akash Jhate was a housekeeper, while the 16-year-old girl was a student

Rani Mukerji: Purpose of film is bigger than box office success

 11 March,2023 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Our story was still unfinished: Shekhar Kapur posts about Satish Kaushik

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shekhar wrote a long note saying, he has not come to terms with Satish's death

11 March,2023 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Same-sex marriages: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking legal validation

According to Monday's (March 13) cause list uploaded on the apex court's website, the pleas are listed for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala

11 March,2023 12:57 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
How readers become friends at this unconventional Mumbai book club

Premium

Shelf Life is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In our latest edition, we feature Mumbai Bookstagram, an eclectic club of readers who find joy in not sticking to the traditional proceedings of a book club

11 March,2023 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Aussie Thompson takes down Stefanos Tsitsipas at BNP Paribas Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5) by Aussie Jordan Thompson in second-round play at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday

11 March,2023 01:41 PM IST | Indian Wells | AP

