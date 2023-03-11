- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day
CLICK HERE
According to the police, both were neighbours and lived in Kandivali East Janupada area. The 21-year-old man, identified as Akash Jhate was a housekeeper, while the 16-year-old girl was a student
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shekhar wrote a long note saying, he has not come to terms with Satish's death11 March,2023 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
According to Monday's (March 13) cause list uploaded on the apex court's website, the pleas are listed for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala11 March,2023 12:57 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Shelf Life is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In our latest edition, we feature Mumbai Bookstagram, an eclectic club of readers who find joy in not sticking to the traditional proceedings of a book club11 March,2023 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5) by Aussie Jordan Thompson in second-round play at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday11 March,2023 01:41 PM IST | Indian Wells | AP
ADVERTISEMENT