Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
Rahul Gandhi’s Mumbai visit on March 6: Check full schedule here

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Mumbai and Ahmedabad from March 6-8 for key political meetings, strategy sessions and interactions with party workers

06 March,2025 01:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has moved out of Mumbai. Calling the Hindi film industry toxic, Kashyap said that he wants to stay away from film people

06 March,2025 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
State does away with Rs 500 stamp paper for basic affidavits, in move expected to benefit several thousand students and citizens. Last year, the government increased stamp duty charges, raising the minimum fee for essential transactions from R100-R200 to R500. This hike placed a financial burden on students and citizens alike

06 March,2025 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh | Archana Dahiwal
Lifestyle News
Globally, women's human rights are under attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. Instead of mainstreaming equal rights, we're seeing the mainstreaming of misogyny

06 March,2025 12:02 PM IST | United Nations | AP
Sports News
Having debuted in ODIs almost 20 years ago, Mushfiqur Rahim has represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs. He garnered 7,795 runs with an average of 36.42. Only Tamim Iqbal (8357 runs) has scored more ODI runs than him for Bangladesh

06 March,2025 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

