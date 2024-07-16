Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
Surface of newly repaired key connector where thousands of heavy vehicles ply every day disintegrates

Kim and Khloe Kardashian serve food to children at Iskcon temple in Mumbai

16 July,2024 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
King: Jr Bachchan was surprised when he was offered villain's role opposite SRK

Rumour has it that 'King' is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

16 July,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
‘Worli hit-and-run accused said he’s a habitual drinker': Mumbai Police

Police record statement of Virar-based barber who gave 23-year-old a makeover after incident

16 July,2024 06:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
What’s driving the boom in Mumbai's western suburb real estate?

Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, as evidenced by Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. Experts decode key real estate trends and their impact on property prices

16 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
It’s not an open and shut case for India!

Skipper Shubman Gill, who is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in three T20Is in Lanka, admits that competition for opening slots has intensified

16 July,2024 07:30 AM IST | Harare | PTI

