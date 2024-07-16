-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Surface of newly repaired key connector where thousands of heavy vehicles ply every day disintegrates
Rumour has it that 'King' is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).16 July,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Police record statement of Virar-based barber who gave 23-year-old a makeover after incident16 July,2024 06:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, as evidenced by Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. Experts decode key real estate trends and their impact on property prices16 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Skipper Shubman Gill, who is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in three T20Is in Lanka, admits that competition for opening slots has intensified16 July,2024 07:30 AM IST | Harare | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT