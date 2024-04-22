Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Former PMs worked to make new India: Sharad Pawar

The NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that former Prime Ministers worked to make new India, the incumbent one only criticises others

Salman Khan considering moving to Panvel farmhouse permanently?

22 April,2024 05:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff wish all 'Happy Earth Day' through social media

On the occasion of Earth Day, actors like Allu Arjun and Jackie Shroff took to their social media handle to highlight on the significance of the day

22 April,2024 07:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Crime Branch sleuths reach Surat looking for firearm used in case
Salman Khan house firing

Crime branch officials from Unit 9 took one of the accused to Surat to locate the firearm used in the Salman Khan house firing case.

22 April,2024 03:48 PM IST | Surat | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Punjab girl's death linked to high artificial sweetener levels in cake: Report

A report showed a high amount of saccharine, a sweet-tasting systematic compound, was used to bake the cake

22 April,2024 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
'What should I do?': Kohli's animated conversation with Rinku seizes spotlight

Knights survived a late charge by RCB batsmen to win by one run in an IPL thriller after Kohli's angry outburst at his dismissal

22 April,2024 05:35 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


