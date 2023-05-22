Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
Sameer Wankhede alleges death threats, submits letter to Mumbai police

The CBI had booked Sameer Wankhede and four others on May 11 for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating the actor's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case

Suhana Khan is a happy birthday girl twirling in video shared by dad Shah Rukh

22 May,2023 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Who was Aditya Singh Rajput, actor and 'Splitsvilla 9' contestant?

'Splitsvilla 9' fame Aditya Singh Rajput was reportedly found dead at the age of 32. While the cause of death remains unknown, reports point towards a drug overdose

22 May,2023 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Fire breaks out at two houses in Thane, four including two children injured

According to the RDMC, the incident of fire was initially reported at Mumbra Fire Brigade Station in Thane, Maharashtra. Initially the blaze had started in one house but later the fire spread to the adjoining house

22 May,2023 04:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Supermom

How this Mumbai supermom is helping disabled children to learn better

While motherhood in itself comes with a lot of responsibilities, the challenges increase multifold when one is raising a disabled child. For Sejal Shah, raising a specially-abled daughter is not a challenge but a source of inspiration to impact the lives of disabled children

22 May,2023 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
Sports News
Rohit Sharma & Co celebrate after GT's win confirms Mumbai's playoff spot: Watch

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians did everything it could to qualify for the knockout stage of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, vanquishing bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, but luck was still needed in the end

22 May,2023 05:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

