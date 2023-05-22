- Latest News
The CBI had booked Sameer Wankhede and four others on May 11 for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating the actor's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case
'Splitsvilla 9' fame Aditya Singh Rajput was reportedly found dead at the age of 32. While the cause of death remains unknown, reports point towards a drug overdose22 May,2023 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai
According to the RDMC, the incident of fire was initially reported at Mumbra Fire Brigade Station in Thane, Maharashtra. Initially the blaze had started in one house but later the fire spread to the adjoining house22 May,2023 04:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While motherhood in itself comes with a lot of responsibilities, the challenges increase multifold when one is raising a disabled child. For Sejal Shah, raising a specially-abled daughter is not a challenge but a source of inspiration to impact the lives of disabled children22 May,2023 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians did everything it could to qualify for the knockout stage of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, vanquishing bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, but luck was still needed in the end22 May,2023 05:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
