Sick and tired of littered roads and stinking neighbourhood, affluent Oshiwara residents ask BMC to come up with a permanent fix to problem ASAP
'Adipurush' Release: The night before the release of Adipurush fans were seen celebrating Prabhas and his character of Lord Ram with dhols, crackers and hosting saffron flags while cheering Prabhas aka Lord Ram16 June,2023 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Bangladesh at 10:16 IST on Friday16 June,2023 11:49 AM IST | Dhaka | ANI
There are many skincare trends that have taken over in the last few years, and as more people follow them, there is a need to understand them better. With skinimalism becoming popular to address skin concerns, aesthetic dermatologist Dr Akanksha Sanghvi decodes the trend and shares how kindness and compassion work in skincare16 June,2023 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Spain registered their place in the final of the UEFA Nations League after defeating Italy 2-1 in the semi-final match on Friday at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede16 June,2023 09:17 AM IST | Enschede (Netherlands) | mid-day online correspondent
