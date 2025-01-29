Breaking News
Only lotus should flourish in Thane: BJP minister in Eknath Shinde's stronghold

Ganesh Naik, guardian minister for neighbouring Palghar district, said at an event on Tuesday that he would be holding public grievance meetings in Thane too, triggering speculation that BJP was preparing to challenge the dominance of Shiv Sena in the area

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: Pushpa 2 to The Storytellers

29 January,2025 05:39 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Abhishek Banerjee clarifies after being wrongly credited as Paatal Lok 2 writer

Actor Abhishek Banerjee who was part of Paatal Lok 1 was earlier credited for writing two episodes of season 2. The actor has now cleared that he did not write them and what caused the confusion

29 January,2025 07:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
India vs England T20I: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of match

In order to maintain smooth vehicular movements the traffic advisory was being issued, the police said

29 January,2025 07:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Indian workers to prioritise family time over career advancements in 2025

In addition, over one in four (27 per cent) Indian employees have identified increasing their earning capacity as their top resolution for 2025, the report said

29 January,2025 05:24 PM IST | Bengaluru | IANS
Sports News
Tests: Steve Smith joins elite list, becomes 15th player to achieve milestone

Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

29 January,2025 03:32 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

