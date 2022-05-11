5+
MNS chief's office received the letter, Bala Nandgaonkar says, adding that it was written in Hindi with a smattering of Urdu words and referred to Thackeray's warning that the Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of mosques if loudspeakers were continued to be used to broadcast 'azaan' (the Muslim call to prayer)
Adding to this, BTS Label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via a statement11 May,2022 02:16 PM IST | Seoul | ANI
When asked about this incident, Arun Kumar, the chief of Indian aviation regulator DGCA says, 'We are seeking a report from the airline concerned'11 May,2022 04:39 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Museums today aren’t enclosures for art and antiques, they are spaces that shape perspectives and introduce narratives. In the run up to International Museum Day, we ask Mumbai museums how they use technology, art and multi-lingual programmes to engage diverse audiences11 May,2022 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March11 May,2022 11:15 AM IST | Melbourne | PTI