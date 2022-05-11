Mumbai

| Mumbai | PTI 11 May,2022 04:05 PM IST

MNS chief's office received the letter, Bala Nandgaonkar says, adding that it was written in Hindi with a smattering of Urdu words and referred to Thackeray's warning that the Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of mosques if loudspeakers were continued to be used to broadcast 'azaan' (the Muslim call to prayer)