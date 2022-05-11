° °
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022

Breaking News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
Rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada amid cyclone Asani
Mumbai: MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar warns of strong reaction if Raj Thackeray is harmed
Mumbai welcomes new Metro line with paan, gutkha stains
Mumbai: Five lakh traffic violators face action in two months

In Focus

Mumbai: MNS leader warns of strong reaction if Raj Thackeray is harmed

MNS chief's office received the letter, Bala Nandgaonkar says, adding that it was written in Hindi with a smattering of Urdu words and referred to Thackeray's warning that the Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of mosques if loudspeakers were continued to be used to broadcast 'azaan' (the Muslim call to prayer)

Rahul Gandhi seeks permanent exemption from appearance in Maha court Defamation case

Rahul Gandhi seeks permanent exemption from appearance in Maha court
Pooja Bedi: A look at interesting facts and candid photos of the birthday girl

Pooja Bedi: A look at interesting facts and candid photos of the birthday girl
Entertainment News
BTS unveils tracklist of upcoming anthology album 'Proof'

BTS unveils tracklist of upcoming anthology album 'Proof'

Adding to this, BTS Label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via a statement

11 May,2022 02:16 PM IST | Seoul | ANI
News
Woman faints at Delhi airport; AI refutes charge of not providing medical aid

Woman faints at Delhi airport; AI refutes charge of not providing medical aid

When asked about this incident, Arun Kumar, the chief of Indian aviation regulator DGCA says, 'We are seeking a report from the airline concerned'

11 May,2022 04:39 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Making of the modern museum: How Mumbai’s halls of history are evolving

Making of the modern museum: How Mumbai’s halls of history are evolving

Premium

Museums today aren’t enclosures for art and antiques, they are spaces that shape perspectives and introduce narratives. In the run up to International Museum Day, we ask Mumbai museums how they use technology, art and multi-lingual programmes to engage diverse audiences  

11 May,2022 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
India to gear up for World Cup with three T20Is v Aus at home

India to gear up for World Cup with three T20Is v Aus at home

Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March

11 May,2022 11:15 AM IST | Melbourne | PTI

