PM made Thackeray’s dream come true with Ram mandir construction: Eknath Shinde

Thousands of his supporters called 'Shiv Sainiks' accompanied CM Eknath Shinde

Karan Johar shares cryptic note amid accusations of wanting to 'murder' Anushka

09 April,2023 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens heartfelt note for Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is accused of being a conman, has sent Easter greetings to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In his message, he expressed his love for her and mentioned that he deeply misses her companionship

09 April,2023 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
India has 3,167 tigers, reveals latest tiger census released by PM Modi

According to the data, the tiger population was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022

09 April,2023 02:18 PM IST | Mysuru | PTI
Lifestyle News
Easter 2023: Mumbai mixologists share cocktail recipes for Easter brunch

Move over mimosas, elevate your Easter brunch with these chilled, and easy-to-make Easter-themed cocktails

09 April,2023 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai
Sports News
IPL 2023: RCB focus on spin play and death overs bowling ahead of LSG clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Monday

09 April,2023 02:04 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI

