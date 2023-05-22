Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Fire breaks out at two houses in Thane, four including two children injured
Maharashtra

According to the RDMC, the incident of fire was initially reported at Mumbra Fire Brigade Station in Thane, Maharashtra. Initially the blaze had started in one house but later the fire spread to the adjoining house

Suhana Khan is a happy birthday girl twirling in video shared by dad Shah Rukh

Suhana Khan is a happy birthday girl twirling in video shared by dad Shah Rukh

22 May,2023 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Seoul to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Seoul to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

As BTS celebrates its 10 year anniversary on June 13, major landmarks in Seoul will be turned purple and a special event place, called 'ARMY Road' will be created to celebrate the occasion

22 May,2023 03:39 PM IST | Seoul | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘No time now to ensure clean-till-bottom nullahs’

Mumbai: ‘No time now to ensure clean-till-bottom nullahs’

Former engineers say timeframe to toe line on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s new diktat is too short; activists call directive a political gimmick

22 May,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
How this Mumbai supermom is helping disabled children to learn better
Supermom

How this Mumbai supermom is helping disabled children to learn better

While motherhood in itself comes with a lot of responsibilities, the challenges increase multifold when one is raising a disabled child. For Sejal Shah, raising a specially-abled daughter is not a challenge but a source of inspiration to impact the lives of disabled children

22 May,2023 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
Sports News
IPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule, squads, points table, live streaming details

IPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule, squads, points table, live streaming details

Gujarat Titans' six-wicket victory on Sunday knocked out RCB from the playoff race and allowed Mumbai Indians to finish off at the fourth spot

22 May,2023 10:52 AM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK