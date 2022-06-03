In Focus
Mumbai
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims03 June,2022 07:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey directed the police station to file FIRs, after a mid-day correspondent raised the issue during a meeting with him on June 1
And now Farah Khan, who is one of the hosts for IIFA Rocks, shared her views about what boundaries should exist within comedy -- especially while hosting an award show03 June,2022 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
On May 30, the court of Special CBI judge M.K. Nagpal had reserved the order and posted the matter for Friday03 June,2022 06:31 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Experts answer important questions about sunscreen, bust myths, and suggest how to pick one that suits your skin03 June,2022 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Gavaskar, 72, is the goodwill ambassador of East Africa. He played against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup03 June,2022 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Debasish Datta