A history-sheeter, Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, has been arrested and police have found 33 debit cards and 12 cheque books of different banks in his possession in connection with the cyber fraud case
Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka have shared the name of their little one with the world in an adorable post. They welcomed their daughter on October 23, 202428 November,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Amboli police have registered an FIR and apprehended a 35-year-old woman for allegedly making a call to the Mumbai Police’s main control room on November 2728 November,2024 01:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
After the 12th edition being one of a kind, with a lineup consisting of the best female voices in the genre, the 13th edition will also be a two-day affair that promises the best of new and veteran artists performing on stage28 November,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Australia has named an uncapped player, Beau Webster in their squad ahead of the second Test match against Team India of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here is all you need to know (Pic: X/@slugwebster)28 November,2024 01:48 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
