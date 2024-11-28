Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra club member survives monkey attack
Gujarat serial killer sheltered in Mumbai after every murder
Mumbai: Three civilians, female firefighter injured in Dongri fire
Nalasopara: Hotelier booked for not informing about foreign guests’ stay
Mumbai: Woman, her 12-year-old son killed in dumper collision in Kurla
Mumbai: Retired ship captain loses Rs 11 crore in cyber fraud; 1 held

A history-sheeter, Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, has been arrested and police have found 33 debit cards and 12 cheque books of different banks in his possession in connection with the cyber fraud case

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame Sonnalli Seygall becomes mom to a baby boy

28 November,2024 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka reveal name of their baby girl

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka have shared the name of their little one with the world in an adorable post. They welcomed their daughter on October 23, 2024

28 November,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 35-year-old woman arrested after threat call against PM Modi

The Amboli police have registered an FIR and apprehended a 35-year-old woman for allegedly making a call to the Mumbai Police’s main control room on November 27

28 November,2024 01:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 set to take place on February 8 and 9 in Bandra

After the 12th edition being one of a kind, with a lineup consisting of the best female voices in the genre, the 13th edition will also be a two-day affair that promises the best of new and veteran artists performing on stage

28 November,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
BGT: Who is Beau Webster? Know stats about Mitchell Marsh's replacement

Australia has named an uncapped player, Beau Webster in their squad ahead of the second Test match against Team India of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here is all you need to know (Pic: X/@slugwebster)

28 November,2024 01:48 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

