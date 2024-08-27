-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order, an official said
While stating that he regrets not spending much time with them, Aamir Khan revealed that the pandemic made him reflect on what he has lost to work over the years27 August,2024 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raj Thackeray calls incident 'heart-wrenching' while Aaditya Thackeray blames BJP government for it. The Navy has also expressed its concerns over the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg. The incident has also invited reactions from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM leader Owaisi who have blamed BJP over 'poor infra'27 August,2024 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While fried appetisers are the go-to during monsoons, Mumbai chefs share sizzling non-fried recipes that are high in taste, not calories27 August,2024 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Smriti Mandhana earlier represented three Women's Big Bash League teams such as Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. She joined the reigning champions Strikers ahead of the draft on Sunday under the league's new overseas player pre-season signing provision27 August,2024 11:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT