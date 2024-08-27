Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
Dahi Handi celebrations underway, Mumbai Police beefs up security

More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order, an official said

Uorfi Javed says she’s not trying to follow Kim Kardashian | Follow Kar Lo Yaar Exclusive

27 August,2024 11:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Aamir Khan reveals his flaws as a father: 'I knew everything about my team but'

While stating that he regrets not spending much time with them, Aamir Khan revealed that the pandemic made him reflect on what he has lost to work over the years

27 August,2024 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
'Need to build 100-feet-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Raj Thackeray calls incident 'heart-wrenching' while Aaditya Thackeray blames BJP government for it. The Navy has also expressed its concerns over the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg. The incident has also invited reactions from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM leader Owaisi who have blamed BJP over 'poor infra'

27 August,2024 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Monsoon Snacking: Guilt-free and sizzling non-fried recipes

While fried appetisers are the go-to during monsoons, Mumbai chefs share sizzling non-fried recipes that are high in taste, not calories

27 August,2024 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Smriti Mandhana to play for reigning WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers

Smriti Mandhana earlier represented three Women's Big Bash League teams such as Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. She joined the reigning champions Strikers ahead of the draft on Sunday under the league's new overseas player pre-season signing provision

27 August,2024 11:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


