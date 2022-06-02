×
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

'Mother of abandoned infant at St. Regis was frustrated by domestic dispute'
Mumbai

The Malad resident, a working mother, told NM Joshi Marg police that she has been having domestic problems with her husband, who works in a Gulf nation, officers told mid-day

Sonia Gandhi tests Covid +ve, ahead of ED questioning in National Herald case Covid-19

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Hariharan, Salim Merchant, Javed Ali attend last rites

‘He was famous for his voice, not marketing skills’

Pal and Yaaron composer, whom KK considered his mentor, traces the singer’s early years in the industry as they created evergreen tracks

02 June,2022 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership

Hardik (28) who led the Patidar quota agitation in 2015, joined the Congress in 2019

02 June,2022 01:00 PM IST | Gandhinagar | PTI
Dreaming of tomatoes and lemons? Beat inflation with these budget cooking tips

Premium

Rising inflation is clearly burning a hole in the pockets of city-dwellers. As basic food ingredients turn more expensive with every passing week, Mid-day Online asked city chefs for affordable cooking hacks

02 June,2022 12:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
‘A very emotional night’

Rafael Nadal thrilled with 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over No.1 Novak Djokovic in late night match; says he still has things to iron out before winning 14th French Open title

02 June,2022 09:22 AM IST | Paris | AFP

