- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
Police say he works with a team that has officers from nationalised banks to mortgage property papers and secure loans illegally
Diljit Dosanjh created history this weekend as he became the first Punjabi musician to perform at the most celebrated music festival, Coachella. The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella Valley in California's Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends. Dosanjh was part of the day two line-up of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi. (All Photos/ Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)17 April,2023 09:26 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Kamothe Hospital to take stock of the situation after eleven patients died due to heatstroke in Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony Khargar17 April,2023 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Experts reveal the factors affecting gut health and share measures to maintain a healthy gut aura17 April,2023 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
From there, captain Sanju Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory in 23rd match of the IPL 2023, here on Sunday17 April,2023 08:04 AM IST | Ahmedabad | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT