Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
Mumbai: Crook who conned property owners held

Police say he works with a team that has officers from nationalised banks to mortgage property papers and secure loans illegally

IN PHOTOS: Celebs grace Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar

17 April,2023 08:14 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
IN PHOTOS: Diljit Dosanjh gives a glimpse into his historic moment at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh created history this weekend as he became the first Punjabi musician to perform at the most celebrated music festival, Coachella. The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella Valley in California's Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends. Dosanjh was part of the day two line-up of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi. (All Photos/ Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)

17 April,2023 09:26 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Event was not properly planned: Uddhav after 11 people died in a state event

Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Kamothe Hospital to take stock of the situation after eleven patients died due to heatstroke in Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony Khargar

17 April,2023 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Why 68 per cent of urban Indians are prone to obesity, diabetes, and high BP

Experts reveal the factors affecting gut health and share measures to maintain a healthy gut aura

17 April,2023 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

From there, captain Sanju Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory in 23rd match of the IPL 2023, here on Sunday

17 April,2023 08:04 AM IST | Ahmedabad | IANS

