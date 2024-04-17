-
Motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire at Salman Khan’s Bandra residence seem to have deliberately left solid clues for the police to follow the crumb trail right up to their homes 850 km away in Bhuj
12th Fail: Vikrant Massey has revealed that the movie is scheduled to be released in China on over 20,000 screens17 April,2024 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Three-time Thiruvananthapuram MP says he doesn’t see saffron party getting any significant votes from minorities17 April,2024 07:28 AM IST | Thiruvananthapuram | Vinod Kumar Menon
Todywalla auction in town will witness bidders compete for relics dating back to the 11thcentury AD. Up for grabs are items spanning Indian classical paintings, narrative textiles, icons, sculptures and Indian silver works16 April,2024 10:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reveals what happens to a side when it is down on confidence, after Bangalore franchise suffer fifth consecutive loss; Sunrisers cock-a-hoop17 April,2024 08:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik
