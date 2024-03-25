-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Jewellery showroom staffer in Maharashtra's Thane has been booked for allegedly misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore
Surbhi Chandna has dropped pictures from her Holi celebration with hubby Karan Sharma and it's all things love25 March,2024 04:24 PM IST | Mumbai
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda celebrated Holi with other party leaders at his residence in the national capital on Monday. Pics/PTI25 March,2024 01:24 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
An Indian-origin scientist in his research has found that reducing the risk of dementia in Alzheimer's is possible by keeping diabetes well controlled or avoiding it in the first place25 March,2024 12:09 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Terms like ‘athletes’ and ‘players’ have been vehemently embraced, transcending gender-specific labels and affirming the equal stature of women in the 22 yards25 March,2024 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT