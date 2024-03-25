Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
Showroom staffer booked after gold worth Rs 1.05 crore goes missing in Thane
Jewellery showroom staffer in Maharashtra's Thane has been booked for allegedly misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore

Jaya Bachchan aims with a unique pichkari as Bachchan parivaar enjoys Holi

25 March,2024 04:13 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Surbhi-Karan paint their world blue as they celebrate first Holi as husband-wife

Surbhi Chandna has dropped pictures from her Holi celebration with hubby Karan Sharma and it's all things love

25 March,2024 04:24 PM IST | Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Top BJP leaders celebrate Holi in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda celebrated Holi with other party leaders at his residence in the national capital on Monday. Pics/PTI

25 March,2024 01:24 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Indian-origin researcher says managing diabetes could help prevent dementia

An Indian-origin scientist in his research has found that reducing the risk of dementia in Alzheimer's is possible by keeping diabetes well controlled or avoiding it in the first place

25 March,2024 12:09 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Fair play, ‘unequal’ pay

Terms like ‘athletes’ and ‘players’ have been vehemently embraced, transcending gender-specific labels and affirming the equal stature of women in the 22 yards

25 March,2024 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

