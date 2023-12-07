Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan
Following this paper’s sting on special darshan racket, Prabhadevi temple trust approaches police for clean-up act

Have you heard? Mamu meri jaan

07 December,2023 06:04 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Restrict in the name of regulation?

Weeks after I&B Ministry floats Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill 2023, OTT players wary of proposed advisory council that will regulate content; fear curtailment of creative freedom

07 December,2023 01:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Recent wins bolster BJP to flex muscles in Maharashtra

According to sources in the party, it is considering fielding candidates in Lok Sabha elections from two city constituencies that currently have MPs from the Shinde-led Sena

07 December,2023 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Cardamom and Coconut Porridge, Mixed Berry Overnight Porridge and other recipes

Have you always loved porridge but are bored of the classic version? Then it is time to elevate the dish by not only adding fruits and berries but also ginger and coconut to it in different ways with the help of these recipes

07 December,2023 07:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
IND vs ENG 1st T20I: England women start series with a dominant win

Natalie’s all-round show—77 runs and the crucial wicket of Mandhana—powers England to 38-run victory over India; Wyatt slams valuable 75

07 December,2023 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

