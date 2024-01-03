Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
Builder close to state govt trying to develop racecourse plot: Aaditya Thackeray

The total area of the racecourse is 8.55 lakh square metres, out of which 5.96 lakh square metres belong to the state government and the remaining 2.59 lakh square metres belong to the BMC.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Bride-to-be spotted outside salon

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Bride-to-be spotted outside salon

03 January,2024 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Karan Johar fuels fire about 'Wake Up Sid 2' netizens say, 'don't play with us'

Karan Johar fuels fire about 'Wake Up Sid 2' netizens say, 'don't play with us'

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma have been making headlines for all the right reasons. The duo has sparked Wake Up Sid 2 and now Karan Johar has added fuel to the fire

03 January,2024 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Sion rail bridge to be pulled down after Mahim mela ends on Jan 4

Mumbai: Sion rail bridge to be pulled down after Mahim mela ends on Jan 4

Key connector for Eastern suburbs to Dharavi, Bandra, Mahim will be shut after Mahim Mela; three alternative routes available

03 January,2024 01:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Are selfies pushing Gateway of India photographers out of frame?
IN PHOTOS

Are selfies pushing Gateway of India photographers out of frame?

Photographers of Gateway of India continue to offer the willing tourists a lifetime of memory through pictures. However, the woe of smartphones seem to be pushing these men out of the frame one selfie at a time

03 January,2024 03:15 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
'Cape' of hope!

'Cape' of hope!

While Rohit Sharma & Co eye crucial World Test C’ship points in final Test starting at Cape Town today, they can also become only the second Indian team since Dhoni’s band in 2010-11 to leave SA shores with a split series

03 January,2024 07:02 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik

