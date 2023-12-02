Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Reports that will prove whether bones are Tadoba tigress’ still due: Officials
Remains of a big cat found late last month fuelled speculation of her demise

02 December,2023 04:34 PM IST | Mumbai
As compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' falls short at the box-office

02 December,2023 03:38 PM IST | Mumbai
Court says decide on proposal, initially, BP says no proposal pending, gives another chance to submit documents

02 December,2023 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Fig season in Mumbai is short and sweet. Make the most of this juicy, ancient fruit with these five chef-attested dessert recipes

02 December,2023 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Shreyas Iyer who showcased his exceptional show with the willow in the 50-over World Cup played his first international match in the T20 over after a year. He played his last T20I match against New Zealand last November

02 December,2023 04:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

