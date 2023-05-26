Breaking News
1,000 buildings ignored warning in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: No ‘help’ for nullah desilting complaints yet
Thane Mental Hospital Row: Human Rights body orders probe
After LLB, varsity delays LLM results
Patwardhan Park Row: Parking lot tender submission date extended for sixth time
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Crash cushion installed at Shirdi-Bharvir stretch to prevent accidents: MSRDC
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway

According to the MSRDC officials, this technology which has been on the entire stretch of the Samruddhi Highway, reduces the impact of the accident preventing serious injuries to the motorists

What's new on OTT: Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

What's new on OTT: Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

26 May,2023 12:42 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
'The Little Mermaid' review: A serviceable live-action remake

'The Little Mermaid' review: A serviceable live-action remake

This film stays true to 1989 original in most ways that matter while going post-modern in terms of inclusivity. There’s deeper character development here but the Faustian bargain for true love feels a little old-fashioned and rather out of place given the modern trappings

26 May,2023 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
News
Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for three years

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP

26 May,2023 01:40 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Head to Girgaon Chowpatty for a slurpy bite of Ice Golas

IN PHOTOS: Head to Girgaon Chowpatty for a slurpy bite of Ice Golas

Braving competition from western sorbet, ice lollies and gelato, is Mumbai’s iconic Ice Gola that has stood the test of time. At the peak of summer, indulge in these desi treats that offer flavourful respite at Girgaon Chowpatty in South Mumbai

26 May,2023 12:43 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Eighth week of IPL: Fifer for Madhwal; three centuries in a single day

Eighth week of IPL: Fifer for Madhwal; three centuries in a single day

mid-day.com looks at the performances that made headlines in the eighth week of the cash-rich T20 league

26 May,2023 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK