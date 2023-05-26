- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Powerlist
According to the MSRDC officials, this technology which has been on the entire stretch of the Samruddhi Highway, reduces the impact of the accident preventing serious injuries to the motorists
This film stays true to 1989 original in most ways that matter while going post-modern in terms of inclusivity. There’s deeper character development here but the Faustian bargain for true love feels a little old-fashioned and rather out of place given the modern trappings26 May,2023 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Rahul Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP26 May,2023 01:40 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Braving competition from western sorbet, ice lollies and gelato, is Mumbai’s iconic Ice Gola that has stood the test of time. At the peak of summer, indulge in these desi treats that offer flavourful respite at Girgaon Chowpatty in South Mumbai26 May,2023 12:43 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
mid-day.com looks at the performances that made headlines in the eighth week of the cash-rich T20 league26 May,2023 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT