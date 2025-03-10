-
Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented his 11th state budget, unveiling a new industrial policy that aims to attract Rs 40 lakh crore in investments and generate 50 lakh jobs.
After having a blast in Jaipur at IIFA, celebs are heading back to Bae. After a banger last night, from Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif to Shahid Kapoor, all are making their way back to Mumbai. Several celebs were spotted at Jaipur airport as they jetted off from the Pink City10 March,2025 02:01 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has announced his decision to resign from the party, hinting at joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. His switch is expected to impact the political landscape of Pune.10 March,2025 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend by opting for a blend of colourful domestic celebrations and quick international getaways10 March,2025 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The IPL 2025 will kickstart from March 22. When the IPL season kicks off, most of the Indian people are glued to their television sets, making the tournament a darling for the advertisers10 March,2025 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
