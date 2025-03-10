Breaking News
Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
Maharashtra budget 2025: Rs 40 lakh crore industrial policy to generate 50 lakh

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented his 11th state budget, unveiling a new industrial policy that aims to attract Rs 40 lakh crore in investments and generate 50 lakh jobs.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Odisha to shoot for Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu

10 March,2025 02:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Celebs jet off from Jaipur after grand IIFA night

After having a blast in Jaipur at IIFA, celebs are heading back to Bae. After a banger last night, from Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif to Shahid Kapoor, all are making their way back to Mumbai. Several celebs were spotted at Jaipur airport as they jetted off from the Pink City

10 March,2025 02:01 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Ex-MLA Ravindra Dhangekar quits Congress, to join Shiv Sena

Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has announced his decision to resign from the party, hinting at joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. His switch is expected to impact the political landscape of Pune.

10 March,2025 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
From Udaipur to Dubai, popular destinations for Holi 2025 long weekend

Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend by opting for a blend of colourful domestic celebrations and quick international getaways

10 March,2025 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Bold instructions from Health Ministry to IPL, no alcohol, tobacco promotions

The IPL 2025 will kickstart from March 22. When the IPL season kicks off, most of the Indian people are glued to their television sets, making the tournament a darling for the advertisers

10 March,2025 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

