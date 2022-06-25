In Focus
Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'25 June,2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi Our group has been named as Shiv Sena Balasaheb, no decision yet on forming a party, MLA Deepak Kesarkar told mid-day.com
Shah Rukh Khan isn’t Shah Rukh Khan purely because of his enigma and energy. The man towered above many names in the business with his dialogues, both intimate and infectious25 June,2022 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Carrying sticks, or any kind of arms, burning posters, burning effigy are banned, according to the order25 June,2022 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
While the controversy concerning reports of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown deepens, textile conservators and archivists tell us how historical textiles and costumes are preserved in India’s museums23 June,2022 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
The India team, led by Kapil Dev created history on this day. In the 1983 World Cup Indian cricket team had set a benchmark for future cricketers under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The Indian cricket defeated the mighty West Indies by 43 runs to make history at Lord's on June 25, 1983.25 June,2022 12:48 PM IST