Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane

Our group has been named as Shiv Sena Balasaheb, no decision yet on forming a party, MLA Deepak Kesarkar told mid-day.com

30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: The King’s Greatest Speeches

Shah Rukh Khan isn’t Shah Rukh Khan purely because of his enigma and energy. The man towered above many names in the business with his dialogues, both intimate and infectious

25 June,2022 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maha political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane

Carrying sticks, or any kind of arms, burning posters, burning effigy are banned, according to the order

25 June,2022 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress row: Here’s how Indian museums preserve textiles

Premium

While the controversy concerning reports of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown deepens, textile conservators and archivists tell us how historical textiles and costumes are preserved in India’s museums

23 June,2022 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
39 years of India's historic victory when Kapil Dev lifted the trophy
39 years of India's historic victory when Kapil Dev lifted the trophy

The India team, led by Kapil Dev created history on this day. In the 1983 World Cup Indian cricket team had set a benchmark for future cricketers under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The Indian cricket defeated the mighty West Indies by 43 runs to make history at Lord's on June 25, 1983.

25 June,2022 12:48 PM IST

