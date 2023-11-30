-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has seized the properties of 12 people allegedly involved in drug peddling
Latest OTT releases to watch this week: It's that time of the week again when we bring you the freshest updates from the world of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment. The next seven days are packed with a delightful mix of movies and TV shows that promise to satisfy all your binge-watching cravings. So, grab your popcorn, and let's dive into the exciting lineup.30 November,2023 01:08 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
The court, however, said that the duo - Hrishikesh and Salil Deshmukh - must not leave the country without its permission30 November,2023 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Stomach cancer may often be overlooked say city cancer specialists. However, its elusive and asymptomatic nature in the initial stages needs to be a message to people to take up regular screenings and adopt a healthy lifestyle30 November,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Remaining away from home for months in alien conditions, living out of a suitcase, and tournament travel can take a toll, both physical and mental30 November,2023 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT