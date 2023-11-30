Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
Mumbai Police seizes properties worth Rs 3 crore of four drug peddlers

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has seized the properties of 12 people allegedly involved in drug peddling

Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Kaushal, and others review 'Sam Bahadur'

30 November,2023 04:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Dhootha, latest OTT releases to watch this week

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: It's that time of the week again when we bring you the freshest updates from the world of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment. The next seven days are packed with a delightful mix of movies and TV shows that promise to satisfy all your binge-watching cravings. So, grab your popcorn, and let's dive into the exciting lineup.

30 November,2023 01:08 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
PMLA case

Anil Deshmukh's sons get passports back, but can't leave India without court nod

The court, however, said that the duo - Hrishikesh and Salil Deshmukh - must not leave the country without its permission

30 November,2023 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Stomach Cancer Awareness Month

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai doctors share why you need to take stomach cancer seriously

Stomach cancer may often be overlooked say city cancer specialists. However, its elusive and asymptomatic nature in the initial stages needs to be a message to people to take up regular screenings and adopt a healthy lifestyle

30 November,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium Where cricket is all play and no rest

Remaining away from home for months in alien conditions, living out of a suitcase, and tournament travel can take a toll, both physical and mental

30 November,2023 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

